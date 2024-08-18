Davit Tonoyan to be released on bail - Mediamax.am

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The measure of restraint against former Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has been changed.

Tonoyan’s lawyer, Albert Benglyan, told Sputnik Armenia that Davit Tonoyan will be released on AMD 15 million bail.

 

Tonoyan has been jailed since 30 January 2021.

