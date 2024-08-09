Biometric passports to be introduced in March 2026 at best

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Arpine Sargsyan said at the government meeting today that the process of introducing a new system of ID cards and biometric passports will start in March 2025, when the winner of the tender is announced.

According to her, the government will send its proposals to the private companies that won the first round in September.

“The companies can submit their final projects until the end of the year. The evaluation process will commence in early 2025. If the process goes smoothly and there are no appeals and other technical hurdles, we will have a winning company in March 2025 and sign a contract. The company will have up to one year to bring the infrastructure to the condition stipulated by the contract and, accordingly, it will be able to provide the service within the framework of the project for 10 years,” Armenpress quoted Arpine Sargsyan as saying.

Introduction of biometric passports is one of the most important requirements of the EU visa liberalization dialogue.

Armenian citizens have been deprived of the opportunity to obtain biometric passports for several years now.