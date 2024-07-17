Pashinyan to be on vacation for about a month

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is on vacation since July 15.
The government’s press service reports that it will last until August 12.
Nikol Pashinyan will interrupt his vacation this week to participate in the fourth European Political Community Summit to be held in London on July 18.
“The prime minister will spend most of his vacation in Armenia, where some working visits are scheduled until August 12, in particular to Tavush and Armavir regions,” the press service reported.
