ARARAT Museum Supports Exclusive Stradivarius Violin Exhibition in Kapan

Kapan International Music Festival featured the exclusive exhibition of Stradivarius violins supported by the ARARAT Museum of the Yerevan Brandy Company.

From July 4 to 8, the festival showcased five 18th-century Stradivarius and Guarneri del Gesù violins. These rare instruments were brought to Kapan by the renowned violin master Florian Leonhard. His company, Florian Leonhard Fine Violins, is considered one of the world's leading firms in violin sales and repairs. Stradivarious violins are unparalleled in their sound quality and numerous musical attributes.

Photo: ARARAT

Participants of the festival had the unique opportunity to discover the finest violins from Florian Leonhard Fine Violins over the course of four days. ARARAT Museum's support for this exhibition underscored the importance of establishing a rich cultural agenda in Armenia. The following exhibition was presented in Armenia for the first time.

Photo: ARARAT

"ARARAT Museum has always emphasized various formats of inter-museum collaborations. Over the years, we have held joint exhibitions with Saryan House Museum, Erebuni Historical and Cultural Reserve-Museum, Russian Art Museum, and others. This time, we were interested in bringing the traditional format of inter-museum cooperation to a new dimension, allowing Kapan's audience to experience both the rare collection of violins and the values ARARAT Museum cherishes," noted Arno Tadevosyan, Manager of the ARARAT Museum.