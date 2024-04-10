Azerbaijan’s spiritual leader: “Armenian Church preaches revanchism”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijan’s spiritual leader Allahshukur Pashazadeh stated that Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II “is not worthy of my inviting him to Baku.”

Pashazadeh said that a meeting of religious leaders will be held in Baku later this year, Trend reports.

“He is not worthy of my inviting him to Baku. At one time I invited him to Azerbaijan, he came here and took part in a religious conference. Today, the Armenian Church led by the Armenian Catholicos preaches revanchism all over the world. So far, it cannot recognize that Azerbaijan has liberated its lands. They still do not agree that Karabakh is Azerbaijani land. We offered him to recognize this fact and then we will receive him in Baku. Life goes on and the day will come when he will recognize it,” Pashazadeh said.