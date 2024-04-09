Bishops and diocesan leaders urge to abandon defeatist work style

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian bishops and diocesan leaders announced today that "recent developments leave no doubt that the Armenian authorities, in the face of complete eviction of Armenians from Arsakh and the occupation of Armenian territories, giving in to threats from Azerbaijan, are preparing to hand over territories from Tavush region before the supposed demarcation and delimitation.”

The statement issued by the Holy See of St. Etchmiadzin, in particular, says:

“The church equally welcomes all reasonable efforts and processes aimed at achieving peace. It is indisputable that the policy adopted by the Armenian authorities to establish an “era of peace” with unilateral concessions is not only unrealistic, but also disastrous. Bargaining over the homeland and unjustified continuous concessions can never provide a safe environment for our people.

Lasting peace can be established only in the conditions of full respect for national dignity and rights and the principle of reciprocity.

We call on the authorities of Armenia to abandon the defeatist work style and not to resort to such coercive solutions during the negotiations on pressing issues, which will bring new security challenges.

We also call on the national, political and non-governmental organizations of Armenia and the Diaspora, and all the children of the nation concerned about the future of the motherland, including government officials, to unite and protect our national-state interests, to contribute with all their potential to the strengthening of statehood and building a prosperous and safe future.”