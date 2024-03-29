Broadcasting of Vladimir Solovyov’s TV shows blocked in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian deputy minister of high-tech industry Avet Poghosyan announced today that the broadcasting of "Evening with Vladimir Solovyov” and "Sunday evening with Vladimir Solovyov” programs on the RTR-Planeta TV channel have been blocked in Armenia.
Avet Poghosyan noted that the decision was made by Armenia’s Television and Radio Broadcasting Network CJSC, based on the continuous violations of Articles 5 and 6 of the agreement signed between the Armenian and Russian governments on cooperation in the field of mass telecommunications.
