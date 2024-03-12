66% of respondents describe relations with Russia as “bad” or “very bad”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Some 66% of respondents of a poll in Armenia described the relations with Russia as "bad” or "very bad.”

This is evidenced by the polls conducted in December 2023 at the initiative of the International Republican Institute (IRI). Some 1,508 citizens over the age of 18 participated in the polls conducted by BREVIS.

Twenty-nine percent of the respondents described the Armenian-Russian relations as “very bad,” 37% said they are “bad,” 27% called them “somewhat good.” Four percent of the respondents said the relations are “very good”.

Some 34% of respondents consider Russia to be Armenia’s most important political partner, 48% the most important economic partner and 31% - the most important security partner.