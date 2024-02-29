U.S. military provide humanitarian aid to people displaced from Artsakh - Mediamax.am

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Defense Attaché Colonel Kevin Steele and representatives of the Embassy’s Office of Defense Cooperation delivered over 40 tons of humanitarian assistance supplies for people displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh to Vanadzor and surrounding communities.

The U.S. Embassy reported that on February 27 they met with Lori Governor Aram Ghazaryan.

 

The items delivered included beds, mattresses, furniture, baby strollers, and clothes funded through the United States European Command’s Humanitarian Assistance Program.

February 28, 2024
