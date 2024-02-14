Robust Armenia first conference due on March 6

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On March 6 Mediamax Media Company and Skill Event Marketing company will hold the first Robust Armenia conference entitled "Sustainable Development and ESG: International Agenda, Local Needs.”

Robust Armenia has been established as an annual conference to provide a platform for discussions on the sustainable development of Armenia by the representatives of the private sector. In addition to the main annual conference, other events will also take place during the year to continue discussions on sustainable development issues in different formats.

The keynote speaker of the 2024 conference will be Jon Dee, the co-founder and president of the Do Something organization. Michael Liebreich, the founder of Bloomberg New Energy Finance called Jon Dee “the leading Australian figure in sustainability and the environment.”

Jon will tell how to make business environmentally friendly and efficient. He will specially focus on the possibilities of ensuring Armenia’s energy security, given the existing security and geopolitical risks.

During the conference, two panel discussions will take place with the participation of representatives of Armenian and international companies representing different fields.

In the coming days, the names of the official partners of the conference and panelists will be published.

Representatives of the private and public sectors of Armenia, charitable foundations and international organizations will attend the conference.

“This year marks the 25th anniversary of Mediamax, and instead of traditional ceremonies, we decided to organize a series of events of various formats having social significance. The Robust Armenia conference, at its core, reflects our conviction that Armenian private sector can imbue the term “sustainable development” with real content and be proactive even if there are no stricts regulations,” said Ara Tadevosyan, CEO of Mediamax Media Company.

“We believe that fostering professional skills and advancing in technologies both in business and public sector is the key factor for the country’s sustainable development. We are committed to implementing programs that help members of the business community and government institutions adapt to changing conditions and effectively implement sustainable development strategies. Through the Robust Armenia platform, we expect to see active exchange of experience and ideas among stakeholders,” said Nelly Marabyan, Director of Skill company.

“Sustainable Development and ESG: International Agenda, Local Needs” conference will be held on March 6, 2024, in the “Tigran Mets” hall of the “Armenia Marriott” hotel, from 09:30 to 13:30.

For additional information and cooperation, call 010 54 45 31.