US assesses feasibility of building small nuclear reactors in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Maria Longi, coordinator of U.S. Assistance to Europe and Eurasia, said that the U.S. is assessing the feasibility of building small modular nuclear reactors in Armenia.

“In a number of countries, including Armenia, we are assessing the feasibility of small modular nuclear reactors – built with U.S. technology – that could facilitate greater energy independence from both Russia and the PRC,” Longi said during the hearings at the House Foreign Affairs Committee of the U.S. Congress.

