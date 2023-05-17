Brian May and Tony Iommi film a documentary

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Legendary rock musicians, Queen and Black Sabbath guitarists Brian May and Tony Iommi are making a documentary on guitar riffs.

Brian May announced this on his official website.

“Joy! A rare and special afternoon with my dear pal Tony Iommi making a documentary on …. RIFFS!!!” May wrote.

The post comes with a video made of photos and short clips with no sound:

They show May holding a Gibson guitar belonging to the Black Sabbath guitarist, and Iommi holding May’s Red Special guitar.

Tony Iommi and Brian May are longtime pals and have many times voiced their intention to work together.

Ten years ago, in February 2013, Brian May told Kerrang! magazine that he and Iommi were working on a joint album on guitar riffs.

Brian May said that the plan was hatched when May visited Iommi’s studio and heard some of the hours of unreleased guitar jams on tapes and hard drives.

“I thought it would be great to make a compilation out of them. The idea was to put all these riffs out in some form so that people could build their own songs from them,” May said.

In the interview to Guitar World in July 2020, Brian May said of Tony Iommi:

“He is really my dearest friend and has been for so many years. I could write books about Tony because he’s just the most [pauses]... I don’t even know how to put it into words. He’s a luminous human being, with a wonderful, kind nature and an incredibly baffling sense of humour. And, of course, he is the father of heavy metal. He did that. He made that happen. And it’s from his fingers and his mind. That young ex-welder, he made that happen. So, you know, he forever wears that medal.”

Tony Iommi and Brian May were active members of the Rock Aid Armenia project launched in 1989. In 2009 they were awarded Order of Honor of Armenia within the framework of the Armenia Grateful 2 Rock project by Mediamax.