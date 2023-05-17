Italy seizes 2.7 tons of cocaine planned to be shipped to Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The officials of the Customs Office of the Italian city of Gioia Tauro, located in the southern region of Calabria, seized 2.7 tons of cocaine planned to be shipped to Armenia through the Georgian port of Batumi.

Italian ANSA news agency reports that the packages with cocaine were hidden in two containers with bananas that were transported to Italy from Ecuador and were to be sent to Armenia.

The cost of 2.7 tons of cocaine on the black market is about 800 million euros.