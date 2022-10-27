Ararat Mirzoyan conveys Armenian PM’s message to Pope Francis - Mediamax.am

Yerevan /Mediamax/. His Holiness Pope Francis received Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on the margins of his official visit to the Vatican.

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry press service reports that the minister expressed his gratitude for numerous messages and calls for peace delivered by the Pope during the 44-day war and the subsequent period.

 

Ararat Mirzoyan briefed His Holiness the situation unfolded in the region, highlighting the importance of addressing humanitarian issues, and in this regard conveyed the message of the Prime Minister of Armenia to the Pope.

