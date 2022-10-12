SRC: No risk factors detected during inspection of the packages connected with Crimea Bridge explosion

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The State Revenue Committee of Armenia (SRC) presented today details regarding the publications related to the explosion on the Crimea Bridge.

The SRC reported that on September 27 the truck passed all the necessary inspections in accordance with established procedure, including x-ray examination during which no risk factors were detected.

“In particular, the layering of one of the plastic film packages was inspected without unloading the cargo from the truck. The customs body found no issues relating to incorrect classification.

From this stage, the products acquired the status of EAEU goods and were handed over to the declarant’s management. A simple process defined by the EAEU legislation was carried out,” the SRC said in a news release.

It is noted that the products were transported to Russia by the same Georgian truck, and the driver was the citizen of Armenia and Georgia Artur Terjanyan.

“The truck carrying these products was in the field of view of camera. It was not unloaded, transshipped or loaded with other products before the full completion of the customs procedures for import to Armenia and transportation to Russia.

The customs control, x-ray inspection, customs clearance, documentation, export procedures of this cargo were conducted properly and legally. No risk factors were detected during the physical, x-ray inspection of the cargo at the time of entry and exit from the Republic of Armenia,” the news release said.