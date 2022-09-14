2,570 civilians evacuated as a result of Azerbaijani attack

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Human Rights Defender Kristine Grigoryan reported that as of now, 2,570 civilians have been evacuated as a result of the attack by the Azerbaijani armed forces.

According to the data collected by the Human Rights Defender’s Office, they were evacuated from Gegharkunik region’s Sotk, Norabak, Kut, Azat, Ayrk, Tretuk, Kutakavan communities and Syunik’s Tchakaten, Shikahogh, Srashen, Nerkin Hand, Aghitu, Akner, Verin Shen communities.

The majority of the evacuated are women, children, elderly and people with disabilities.