Explosion at Surmalu trade center in Yerevan kills 6, leaves 61 injured and 15 missing

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The death toll from the blast at Surmalu trade center in Yerevan on Sunday reached 6, two of them have not been identified yet. Fifteen people are missing.

Armenia’s Ministry of Health reports that 61 people were transported to medical centers, 21 continue receiving treatment there. Doctors assess their condition as moderate. The other hospitalized received treatment and discharged.

“A three-storeyed building has partially collapsed at the trade center, 350 rescuers were involved in the fire extinguishing works. The rescuers retrieved 10 injured, 6 bodies and 21 vehicles under the debris. The search for the missing continues. Some 150 volunteers are engaged in the works.

The complexity of the search and rescue operations is agreed with the large scale of the collapse, and the fire,” the Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a news release.