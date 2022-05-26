Pashinyan announces the launch of Armenian space satellite

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated at the cabinet sitting today that the first Armenian space satellite has been launched into orbit around the Earth by the Space X company’s space shuttle.

“This happened as a result of cooperation between the Armenian Geocosmos state company and the Spanish Satlantis company. It is impossible to overestimate the significance of what happened. With this Armenia enters the era of space activity, and we hope that our rich traditions in this field will be restored. One of our priorities is the localization of space technologies in Armenia, as well as the organization of production of space devices,” the prime minister said.

He said that by the end of 2023, a satellite control center and receiving station will be established in Armenia, around which a scientific-practical team of specialists will be formed.

“The receiving station is planned to provide satellite data reception and transmission services to other satellite operators. Satellite photos will be used in the fields of border control, emergency prevention and management, environment protection, urban planning, road construction, geology,” Pashinyan said.