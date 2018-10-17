TUMO Paris is launched

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The opening ceremony for TUMO Paris took place on October 16 at Forum des Images in the Les Halles neighborhood of Paris.

The ceremony was attended by Anne Hidalgo, Mayor of Paris, Marc Tessier, director of Forum des Images, Carlos Moedas, EU Commissioner of Research, Science and Innovation, Arayik Harutyunyan, Minister of Education and Science if the Republic of Armenia, Hayk Marutyan, Mayor of Yerevan, Sam and Sylva Simonian, Founders of TUMO, Marie Lou Papazian, CEO of TUMO and other guests from France, Armenia and the international community.



Photo: TUMO