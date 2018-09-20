UCLA chancellor and “The Promise” producer are visiting Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. UCLA Chancellor Gene Block and Co-Chief at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the same university, producer of “The Promise”, National Hero of Armenia Eric Esrailian have visited the Tsitsernakaberd memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

Armenian presidential press service has said that the guests took a tour in the museum-institute to get acquainted with the exhibition. Later, Eric Esrailian and Gene Block watered the fir tree in the Memory park, which was planted by “The Promise” crew in 2017.



Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II has received UCLA representatives today and shared his appreciation for their visit, which is aimed at forming a new partnership between the University of California and higher education institutions in Armenia.

