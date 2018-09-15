Pashinyan to Diaspora: Armenia is our common identity and dream

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan delivered speeches in Paris municipality and at the meeting with the Armenian community in Paris on September 14.

We have selected several noteworthy passages from his speeches.



Square of France, French Revolution and historical parallels



The Armenian revolution actually started from the Square of France which features one of Rodin’s masterpieces that France has donated to Armenia.



Every time I spoke at the Square of France standing by Rodin’s masterpiece, I evoked stories related to different revolutions in the past. I realized the progress brought to mankind through different revolutions, but at the same time I remembered the misery that revolutions have brought to peoples.



As I recalled the history of the French Revolution and other revolutions, a very clear problem came to be formulated before us, namely to make a revolution that will lead to progress, will lead to new opportunities, and will rule out a new tide of suffering.



Photo: Press service of the Armenian government

Armenia and the Diaspora, citizenship and passport

Photo: Press service of the Armenian government

Dreaming and realizing the dreams

Photo: Press service of the Armenian government

Repatriation