Armenia-Vatican ties to receive “a new impetus”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said today that Armenia is committed to continuing joint efforts, aimed at deepening Armenia-Vatican cooperation.
He said this at the meeting with Apostolic Nuncio to Armenia, Archbishop José Avelino Bettencourt (residence: Tbilisi), who presented the copies of his credentials.
Armenian FM emphasized that Armenia and Vatican have established rich agenda within both bilateral and international frameworks, dynamic and consistent dialogue, and Armenia is committed to continuing the joint efforts for deepening the cooperation.
Apostolic Nuncio to Armenia expressed readiness to take steps in further development of bilateral ties, based on mutual respect and friendship.
The sides noted that holding high-level mutual visits will allow giving a new impetus to the bilateral ties.
