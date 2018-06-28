Teach For Armenia has won a prestigious Emerging Europe award

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Teach For Armenia has won an Emerging Europe Award in the category of Young Empowerment Initiative of the Year. The ceremony took place at the headquarters of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in London.

The Emerging Europe Awards recognizes groups which have made achievements in three main areas: raising awareness, social progress, and economic development.

Teach For Armenia Founder and CEO Larisa Hovannisian took part in the discussions and the awards event organized by Emerging Europe.

“I am very proud to be here today and accept this award. It took time, energy, and much hard work to get to this point. This is a whole new experience to see how Teach For Armenia is being acknowledged by the international community. This is a very big milestone for us to stand here on the stage in London and receive the Emerging Europe Award. Thank you to all the organizers. We will continue to work hard, not only to empower young adults to teach and become leaders in the rural communities but also to educate the younger generation of Armenia’s children”, Larisa Hovannisian said.