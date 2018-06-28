Matenadaran marks 100th anniversary of founder Levon Khachikyan

Yerevan/Mediamax/. On June 28-30 Matenadaran and Armenian National Academy of Sciences organize International Conference of Armenian Studies, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Levon Khachikyan, academician and Founding Director of Matenadaran.

On June 28 the opening ceremony of the conference will take place at the meeting hall of the scientific center of Matenadaran at 10:00 a.m.

The conference will cover more than 70 reports on various directions of Armenian studies: source studies, manuscript, philology, art, philosophy, history, theology etc.

The authors of the reports are scientists, invited from Italy France, Russia, U.S., Switzerland. Greece, Ukraine.

The opening ceremony will be followed by the exhibition, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Levon Khachikyan.