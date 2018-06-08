Aurora Initiative extends its gratitude to the general partners

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Yerevan Brandy Company and its legendary ARARAT Armenian brandies, the Panarmenian Media Group and The Alexander, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Yerevan generously support the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative. The companies will contribute to the 2018 Aurora Prize Award Ceremony.

“It is becoming a well-established tradition for the Yerevan Brandy Company to support the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative in implementing the mission of honoring modern-day heroes and helping to solve some of the most pressing global humanitarian issues,” said Karine Madelrieu, Sales and Marketing Director of Yerevan Brandy Company. “ARARAT has been with Aurora since its inception supporting the 2016 and 2017 Award Ceremonies. The missions of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and Yerevan Brandy Company overlap in their commitment to bring awareness to Armenian culture and heritage around the world. This year Ararat will be pleased to welcome all the guests of Aurora at Yerevan Brandy Company to attend “ARARAT generous dinner, tribute to Aurora Heroes” and to share together true moments of generosity.”



“We are excited to join the global humanitarian community and offer our support to feature the 2018 Aurora Humanitarians at the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony as we did during previous years,” said Armen Arzumanyan, CEO and Chairman of Board of Panarmenian Media Group. “Armenia TV is serious about promoting Armenia’s image around the world. We are happy that we have an opportunity to do that through the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony.”



“The Alexander, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Yerevan is pleased to support the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative so soon after the hotel’s opening,” noted Jean Daniel Cadars, General Manager of The Alexander, a Luxury Collection Hotel. “It is a great honor for us to host prominent humanitarians and guests of the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony and to host the events in our establishment. Hotel associates are excited to be engaged in the greatest humanitarian project taking place in Armenia and to offer luxurious comfortable accommodation to all those taking part in Aurora Prize Ceremony. We need to show collective will to spread the best of humanity, the courageous and committed actions of Aurora Humanitarians and continuously to discuss and look for the solutions for humanitarian challenges.”



“The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative extends its gratitude to the general partners for their generous support. Without their commitment and resources, it would be hard to organize the 2018 Aurora Prize Award Ceremony and weekend of special events,” noted Arman Jilavian, CEO of Aurora Humanitarian Initiative. “We are also grateful to all the individuals and organizations who joined us and contributed to the initiative and global humanitarian movement. It helps Aurora become more rooted and successfully continue the mission.”