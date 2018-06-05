Aurora Prize Laureate Tom Catena receives a commemorative stamp

Yerevan /Mediamax/. HayPost has revealed today the postage stamp dedicated to 2017 Aurora Prize Laureate Tom Catena.

The stamp depicting the doctor who saved thousands of lives in Sudan was created in partnership with Aurora Humanitarian Initiative.



“Apart from historical and material significance, this small image carries moral value and promotes humanity worldwide,” Armenian Minister of Transport, Communication and IT Ashot Hakobyan said at the ceremony.



