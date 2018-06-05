Aurora Prize Laureate Tom Catena receives a commemorative stamp

Yerevan /Mediamax/. HayPost has revealed today the postage stamp dedicated to 2017 Aurora Prize Laureate Tom Catena.
The stamp depicting the doctor who saved thousands of lives in Sudan was created in partnership with Aurora Humanitarian Initiative.
“Apart from historical and material significance, this small image carries moral value and promotes humanity worldwide,” Armenian Minister of Transport, Communication and IT Ashot Hakobyan said at the ceremony.
Dr. Tom Catena himself admitted to feeling slightly confused: many people in Sudan, where he lives and works, have never heard about post service.
“I had a nice stamp collection as a schoolboy and I would never think I’d have one to my name. This is stunning, I feel honored. I am here with my wife. We live in Nuba Mountains, an isolated part of the world. When I told her I would be on an Armenian stamp, she could not understand what I meant. She has never seen a postage stamp,” said Dr. Tom.
The stamp was created by Aurora’s designer Alla Mingalyova. Each of 40,000 stamps costs AMD 350. The authors of this initiative decided to let everybody willing to buy the stamp join the humanitarian mission of Aurora: an AMD 150 worth donation coupon will be attached to the stamps and the profits will be allocated for Aurora’s projects.
“I want to address our compatriots and all those who can buy and use the stamps at HayPost offices. These stamps and coupons will make you a part of Aurora and help you show your respect for Tom Catena,” said Aurora Humanitarian Initiative CEO Arman Jilavyan.
Dr. Catena is the second Aurora Hero to receive a commemorative stamp. For a year now, the letters from Armenia carry the stamps dedicated to the inaugural Aurora Laureate, Marguerite Barankitse.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.