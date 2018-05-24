German Embassy to hold Open Doors Day on May 25

Yerevan/Mediamax/. On May 25 Embassy of Germany to Armenia will host traditional Open Doors Day.

The doors of the embassy will be open from 2.30 pm. The official opening by German Ambassador to Armenia Matthias Kiesler, EU Ambassador Piotr Switalski and French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte is set for 3pm.

At 3.30pm Ambassador Matthias Kiesler together with French Ambassador Jonathan Lacôte will answer to questions from presenter schoolchildren and discuss with the guests the issues of European significance.

In a conversation with Ambassadors Kiesler and Lacôte at 5pm, German-Turkish author Dogan Akhanli will introduce episodes from his life, as well as compositions, which also cover the Armenian Genocide.

Armenian Tiezerk Band will perform at the yard of the embassy at 3.10pm and 5.45pm.