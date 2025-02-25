Lavrov to discuss the situation in the South Caucasus in Iran

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Iran today for a working visit.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the foreign ministers of Russia and Iran will “thoroughly discuss the agenda of Russian-Iranian relations, which have officially reached the level of comprehensive strategic partnership.”

“A special focus will be on further efforts to boost mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation with regard to the implementation of key joint projects in the fields of energy and transport.

The parties will exchange views on a number of pressing international issues, including the situation in Syria, the South Caucasus, Afghanistan, Yemen, and the Persian Gulf area, as well as on the Middle East crisis, issues related to the Caspian Sea and the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for Iran’s nuclear program,” the news release reads.

On February 24, Sergey Lavrov visited Turkey, where he met with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.