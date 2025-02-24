“Russia Today” office liquidated in Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada said today that the representation of the “Russia Today” (Sputnik) media group in the country has been liquidated.

He stated that the Russian company will only be allowed to accredit one correspondent.

On February 6, Azerbaijan notified the Russian side about the termination of activity of the “Russian House” (Rossotrudnichestvo representative office). On February 11, the operations of the “Russian House” in Baku were ceased.