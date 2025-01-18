Tbilisi offers Baku and Yerevan to develop trilateral cooperation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Georgia offers Azerbaijan and Armenia a trilateral cooperation initiative in various spheres.

TASS reports that Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said this today in Baku at a meeting of the intergovernmental Georgian-Azerbaijani commission on economic cooperation.

“We are sincerely interested in taking concrete practical steps and promoting cooperation in the region. Georgia offers the parties a trilateral cooperation initiative, which implies the involvement of all three South Caucasus countries in various spheres,” Kobakhidze noted.

He said that with the complex geopolitical situation in the region and the world, the importance of peace and stability for regional development and sustainable prosperity has become even more important.

Georgian Prime Minister arrived in Baku on Friday to participate in a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between the two countries. This is Kobakhidze’s first official foreign visit after parliament approved him as head of government in November 2024.