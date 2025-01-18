Armenia and Azerbaijan to begin works on border demarcation from the north

Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the regular meeting the state commissions on state border security and demarcation between Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on starting the complex of works on the delimitation of the state border from the northern section.

Armenian Foreign Ministry’s press office reports that on January 16 the 11th meeting of the state border security and delimitation commissions of the two countries was held under the chairmanship of Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev.

“During the meeting, the parties continued to exchange views on the sequence of sections/segments of the borderline for further carrying out delimitation works and agreed on starting the complex of works on the delimitation of the state border from the northern section: from the point of intersection bordering the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Azerbaijan and Georgia, and then in the southern direction, from North to South: to the border of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The parties discussed the drafts of respective guidelines for the procedures on carrying out delimitation works and agreed to set the date and location of the next meeting through working-level consultations,” the news release reads.