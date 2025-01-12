Hakan Fidan: Hopefully sustainable peace will be established between Armenia and Azerbaijan this year

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said today that the signing of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia will create new opportunities in the region.

Trend reports that in an interview with the media outlets, Hakan Fidan noted that “a historic window has opened for stability and peace in the region.”

“Turkey stands alongside Azerbaijan. We hope that Armenia will act with a long-term strategic perspective. We continue to support bilateral negotiations between the parties, held without mediators. Turkey supports Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s decisive steps aimed at establishing peace in the region. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is also taking certain steps in this direction,” the Turkish foreign minister said.

He noted that a few points have just been left in the peace agreement that need to be agreed upon:

“The agreement must be finalized and signed. We hope that by 2025, a sustainable peace will be achieved and the region will prosper.”