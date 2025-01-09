Aliyev: Pashinyan should meet with “Western Azerbaijan Community” representatives

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan should meet with representatives of the “Western Azerbaijan Community.”

“To my knowledge, they are even ready to travel to Yerevan. He should meet them, hear their concerns, and listen to them. These people were unjustly expelled from those lands. They have every right to return. If this does not happen, then what kind of European democracy can we speak of? Armenia portrays itself as a country pursuing the path of European democracy. Let them demonstrate this visibly,” Aliyev stated in an interview with Azerbaijani TV channels.

“Demanding it does not mean claiming any territory. It’s about approaching this from the perspective of human rights. Let everyone know, both in Armenia and those behind it, that this issue will not be excluded from the agenda until Azerbaijanis can settle in Western Azerbaijan, including in West Zangezur,” Azerbaijani president stated.