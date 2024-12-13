Pashinyan considers Kirants demarcation a “breakthrough success”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that “remaining committed to our internationally recognized territory is an important security buffer for us.”

“They talk about the inadmissibility of USSR maps. This approach is very dangerous for Armenia, as abandoning the USSR-era maps could mean abandoning statehood and independence, because we gained independence on the territory of Soviet Armenia, and the international community recognized us as such.

If we ourselves do not accurately recognize our internationally recognized territory, we give others the opportunity not to recognize it either, by citing us. By not accurately recognizing our internationally recognized territory, we open our gates to others. In Kirants, we did not give up Armenia’s sovereign territory, we fixed our gate, the border of our state, the threshold of our state, and I consider it a success story, a breakthrough success. Go to Kirants and you will see that success with your own eyes,” Nikol Pashinyan wrote in a Facebook post.