Blinken and Fidan highlight achievement of peace in the Caucasus

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stressed the importance of achieving a dignified and durable peace in the South Caucasus.

This is stated in the U.S. Department of State’s news release about the telephone conversation between the heads of foreign departments of the two countries.

During the conversation the interlocutors mainly focused on the situation in the Middle East.

Mediamax notes that during their meeting in Prague on May 30, Antony Blinken and Hakan Fidan discussed opportunities of supporting peace and prosperity in the Caucasus region.