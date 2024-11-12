Aliyev says Azerbaijan and Armenia to continue negotiations after COP29

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan and Armenia are close to reaching a final agreement on the text of the peace treaty and will continue negotiations after COP29 conference to be held in Baku from November 11 to 22.

Aliyev’s press office reports that he said this during the telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“The President of Azerbaijan noted that Armenia’s significant delay of its proposals on the text of the peace treaty negatively affected the process, however, despite this, the parties are close to reaching a final agreement on the text of the document, and after COP29 the negotiations will resume,” the news release read.