Aliyev: “Some Western states are inciting Armenia to a new war”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said today that "some Western states are inciting Armenia to a new war with Azerbaijan.”

“Anti-Azerbaijani forces, Islamophobes, Azerbaijanophobes sitting in some Western capitals are inciting Armenia to a new war. This may become a complete tragedy for the Armenian state,” Aliyev said, speaking at the opening of the “Victory Park” in Baku.

 

He noted that “before it is too late, Armenia should abandon its armament policy.”

 

“I’ve said that repeatedly. And they know that my words should be heeded. They should give it up before it’s too late. They will never be able to compete with us. Anyone who wants to test our strength once again will be defeated and disgraced, because the 44-day war and anti-terrorist operation, our victory is not only Armenia’s defeat, but also a bitter and humiliating defeat of those who are behind it,” the Azerbaijani president stated.

