NATO delegation visits the “War Trophy Park” in Baku

Yerevan /Mediamax/. A delegation headed by Lieutenant General Janusz Adamczak, Director General of the NATO International Military Staff, visited the “War Trophy Park” in Baku.
Azerbaijan’s Trend agency particularly reports:
“It is particularly important that the delegation of NATO stands in front of a board with the slogan “Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” This is another manifestation of NATO’s acceptance of new realities created by Azerbaijan in the region.”
Mediamax notes that the delegation of the NATO International Military Staff headed by Janusz Adamczak visited Armenia last week.
