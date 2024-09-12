Turkey’s special representative for normalization of relations with Armenia holds meeting at Russian MFA

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and Turkey’s special representative for normalization of relations with Armenia Serdar Kılıç discussed “ways to achieve lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus.”

“The sides exchanged views on ways to achieving lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus. They also expressed mutual interest in continuing close coordination of the approaches of the two countries, including within the framework of the consultative regional platform 3+3,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a news release.