Baku rejects Pashinyan’s proposal

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry described the proposal of the Armenian authorities to sign the draft peace agreement excluding from it the non-agreed provisions as "unacceptable.”

“The call of the Armenian officials to sign the draft ‘peace agreement’ excluding from it the non-agreed provisions and attempts to leave the existing problems in bilateral relations for a later stage are unacceptable,” Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada said, commenting on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s remarks.

On September 10 Pashinyan stated that “we propose to take what is now agreed, sign it, have a fundamental document, and then continue discussion of the rest of the issues.”

“It is very important to lay the foundation or not to reject the foundation that has already been laid as a result of several years of negotiations. I hope that in the near future we will have an opportunity to sign the agreed part of the peace treaty and continue negotiations to address the remaining issues,” the Armenian premier noted.

Hajizada stressed that the primary condition for signing a “real and sustainable” peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan “is the removal of territorial claims against Azerbaijan, enshrined in Armenia’s numerous legal and political documents, including in its Constitution, which refers to that country’s Declaration of Independence calling for ‘the reunification of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.’”