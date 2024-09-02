Aliyev’s aide urges to stop the activity of EU observation mission in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Assistant to the Azerbaijani president Hikmet Hajiyev said that Baku sees no need for the EU civilian mission in Armenia to continue its operation on the border with Azerbaijan.
“Considering that the process of delimitation of the border between the two states is going on in conditions of peace and mutual understanding, we believe that there is no need for the European Union border mission to operate near the border of Azerbaijan from the Armenian side. It is time to stop the activities of this mission,” Azertac quoted Hajiyev as saying.
Hajiyev emphasized that “the border delimitation process is absolutely bilateral in nature.”
