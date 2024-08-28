Putin and Aliyev discuss the preparation of the peace treaty

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev discussed the situation in the South Caucasus during a telephone conversation.

Kremlin press service reports that during the telephone conversation, the Russian side once again confirmed its readiness to continue providing assistance to Azerbaijan and Armenia in signing a peace treaty.

“The leaders expressed satisfaction with the results of the recent state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Baku. Discussions continued on various aspects of the situation in Transcaucasia, including the preparation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace treaty, border delimitation and demarcation, unblocking of transport communications between the two countries,” the Kremlin said in a news release.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, sharing with him the details of his visit to Baku.