Bayramov and Fidan talk about the “main obstacle” to peace

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Turkey Jeyhun Bayramov and Hakan Fidan discussed in Ankara the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Jeyhun Bayramov said that “the main obstacle to completing the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan is the remaining territorial claims toward Azerbaijan and Turkey in the Armenian Constitution.”

“Armenia is also arming itself and there are third countries that support this process. This very wrong policy is an additional danger for our region,”Jeyhun Bayramov said, according to Azerbaijani Trend news agency.

He said that official Baku closely monitors “all processes and closely coordinates its steps with Turkey.”

Hakan Fidan, in his part, said that Turkey will continue to take joint steps to establish peace in the region.