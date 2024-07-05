“Return to Western Azerbaijan” forum held in Kars

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The forum “Return to Western Azerbaijan” was held in Kars.

Azertac reports that the event was organized by the Federation of Azerbaijani Associations of Turkey (TADEF), the State Committee for Diaspora Work and Kars Municipality.--0--

The report says that “the chairman of Kars Municipality Otiken Senger in his speech recalled the crimes committed by Armenian gangs in Eastern Anatolia in the period from 1918 to 1920 and noted that the inhabitants of Kars were also subjected to bloody attacks of Armenians in that period.”

“Similar bloody events took place in the territories of Western Azerbaijan, now called Armenia. Within two years, up to 300,000 Azerbaijanis were forced to leave their lands, some of whom took refuge in Kars,” Senger said.

“People rightly want to return to their historical lands. These demands are voiced not only in Azerbaijan, but also in Turkey and other countries. Armenia needs to take steps to eliminate this injustice. I call on the world community not to remain indifferent to the topic of return of Azerbaijanis to Western Azerbaijan,” Senger said.