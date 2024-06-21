Baku expects “the EU to refrain from biased statements at this decisive moment”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijan expects that “at this decisive moment, the EU will refrain from biased statements that undermine peace efforts in the region.”

Spokesperson for Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said this, commenting on the statements of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, who noted, in particular, that “confidence-building measures, including the release and repatriation of Armenian detainees held in Azerbaijan, can benefit the peace process and pave the way for increased confidence between the sides.”

“Unfortunately, this is yet another attempt by the EU High Representative to please Armenians and to promote a narrative that has no moral or factual basis. We reject these false and inflammatory claims.

After the 2020 war, Azerbaijan released and repatriated more than 200 Armenians with the status of prisoners of war or detainees as a humanitarian gesture, as well as in line with its obligations under international humanitarian law. All Armenian prisoners of war and civilians detained in Azerbaijan were treated in accordance with the requirements of the Geneva Conventions of 1949, they were not subjected to torture, insults and inhuman treatment.

The remaining detained war criminals, separatist leaders and others of Armenian origin are accused of war crimes, ethnic cleansing, military aggression, torture and other serious crimes, or have already been convicted of these crimes, or the investigation is ongoing. In accordance with the Geneva Conventions, as well as international and national legislation, Azerbaijan has rights and obligations to investigate such crimes and try the perpetrators. Such arrests have full legal basis and do not infringe on the rights of detainees,” Hajizada said.

As for Borrell’s statements regarding ensuring the rights of Armenians resettled in Armenia and other countries, “it is important to recall that despite the call for reintegration, the program and Azerbaijan’s steps in this direction, local Armenians decided to leave our country and not return,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson added.