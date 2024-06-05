Sullivan and Kilic state about importance of signing a peace agreement

Yerevan /Mediamax/. National Security Advisor to U.S. President Jake Sullivan and Chief Foreign Policy and Security Advisor to the Turkish President, Akif Cagatay Kilic, stated about importance of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

This is stated in the White House press release on the telephone conversation between the advisors.

The key topic of the discussion was the situation in Gaza. Jake Sullivan underscored “the urgent need for Hamas to accept Israel’s proposal to bring about an immediate ceasefire as part of a hostage deal.”

Sullivan and Kilic also welcomed improved relations between Turkey and Greece.