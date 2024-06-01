Blinken and Fidan discuss opportunities to “support peace in the Caucasus”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed opportunities to support peace and prosperity in the Caucasus region.

The meeting of the U.S. Secretary of State and Turkish foreign minister took place in Prague, on the sidelines of an informal meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers.

Mediamax notes that the statement issued following the seventh meeting of the U.S.-Turkey Strategic Mechanism held in Washington in March this year, in particular said:

“On the South Caucasus, Secretary Blinken and Minister Fidan committed to work together to promote a balanced and lasting peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and concurred that this would promote regional stability, cooperation, and welfare.”