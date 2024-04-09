Pashinyan and Scholz discuss peace process

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process during a telephone conversation.

“Nikol Pashinyan noted that Armenia is ready for the solutions based on the principles agreed on October 6, 2022 in Prague, May 14 and July 15, 2023 in Brussels, as well as on October 5, 2023 in Granada. Nikol Pashinyan considered unacceptable any attempt to distort these principles,” the news released issued by the government’s press office reads.

Mediamax reminds that within the framework of the Munich Security Conference in February, a trilateral meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was held.