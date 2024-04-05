Turkey calls on the US and EU not to turn Caucasus into an “area of confrontation”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Turkish Foreign Ministry stated that the upcoming trilateral meeting between Armenia, the EU and the USA on 5 April “will undermine the neutral approach that should be the basis for solution of the complex problems of the region.”

“This initiative, which excludes Azerbaijan, will pave the way for the South Caucasus to become an area of geopolitical confrontation, rather than serving peace,” the Turkish ministry said in a statement.

The document also stated that at a time when the success of “this historic opportunity is so close, it is even more important that third parties, especially actors from outside the region, adopt a fair and impartial approach to the process and carefully avoid any harm to it.”

Turkish Foreign Ministry urged “the third countries to take into account the parameters of the region and to approach the parties to the conflict from a position of equal distance.”