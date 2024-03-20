Zakharova: EU observers in Armenia “spy” on Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said today that the EU monitoring mission in Armenia is “spying” on Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan.

“This has factual confirmations. Such destructive activity leads to growing tension in the region, and may lead to irreversible consequences,” Zakharova said.

She noted that “the recipe for the settlement of relations” between Baku and Yerevan lies in the implementation of the agreements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“The uniqueness of these trilateral agreements is that they are comprehensive in nature and include those complex compromise solutions that consider the interests of all countries. The most difficult work has been done. And from the point of view of the West, its results should be grossly destroyed just because they have their own view on the future of the region,” Zakharova said.